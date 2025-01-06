iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flex Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.35
(0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Flex Foods Ltd

Flex Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.4

15.41

5.7

10.69

Depreciation

-5.17

-5.21

-5.41

-5

Tax paid

-3.28

-3.41

1.08

-3.88

Working capital

1.26

11.99

-2.09

-7.8

Other operating items

Operating

5.19

18.76

-0.71

-5.99

Capital expenditure

6.28

1.38

9.28

11.1

Free cash flow

11.47

20.14

8.56

5.1

Equity raised

185.78

163.7

141.93

123.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

133.32

4.68

2.12

-5.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

330.58

188.53

152.61

123.39

Flex Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Flex Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.