Flex Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.4
15.41
5.7
10.69
Depreciation
-5.17
-5.21
-5.41
-5
Tax paid
-3.28
-3.41
1.08
-3.88
Working capital
1.26
11.99
-2.09
-7.8
Other operating items
Operating
5.19
18.76
-0.71
-5.99
Capital expenditure
6.28
1.38
9.28
11.1
Free cash flow
11.47
20.14
8.56
5.1
Equity raised
185.78
163.7
141.93
123.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
133.32
4.68
2.12
-5.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
330.58
188.53
152.61
123.39
