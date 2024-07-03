iifl-logo-icon 1
Flex Foods Ltd Share Price

67.35
(0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69
  • Day's High69.84
  • 52 Wk High164
  • Prev. Close66.96
  • Day's Low65.3
  • 52 Wk Low 65.8
  • Turnover (lac)6.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)83.85
  • Div. Yield0.75
No Records Found

Flex Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

69

Prev. Close

66.96

Turnover(Lac.)

6.92

Day's High

69.84

Day's Low

65.3

52 Week's High

164

52 Week's Low

65.8

Book Value

44.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

83.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.75

Flex Foods Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

Flex Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Flex Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Flex Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.45

12.45

12.45

12.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.8

89.57

101.42

93.48

Net Worth

75.25

102.02

113.87

105.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

110.41

102.97

81.49

91.06

yoy growth (%)

7.22

26.35

-10.51

6.95

Raw materials

-27.47

-26.3

-13

-16.98

As % of sales

24.88

25.54

15.96

18.65

Employee costs

-16.97

-17.57

-18.63

-17.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.4

15.41

5.7

10.69

Depreciation

-5.17

-5.21

-5.41

-5

Tax paid

-3.28

-3.41

1.08

-3.88

Working capital

1.26

11.99

-2.09

-7.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.22

26.35

-10.51

6.95

Op profit growth

-10.2

73.18

-30.58

-11.37

EBIT growth

-15.28

113.74

-42.81

-10.75

Net profit growth

-24

76.67

-0.26

-13.22

No Record Found

Flex Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Flex Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashok Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Indu Liberhan

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Sharma

Independent Director

Arvind Mahajan

Whole Time Director & CEO

RAHUL RAZDAN

Independent Director

Pradeep Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Luthra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flex Foods Ltd

Summary

Flex Foods Ltd, a part of Flex Group was incorporated on 5th February, 1990. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of cultivation and processing of Mushrooms, Herbs, Fruits & Vegetables in Freeze Dried, Air Dried and Individually Quick Frozen form. Flex Foods Ltd. has been selling its products mainly to the European and US markets. FFL put up an Export Oriented Unit, in this regard to cultivate 1520 tpa of button mushrooms(for captive consumption) and manufacture 200 tpa of freeze-dried vegetables and fruits at Doon Valley during year 1992. This project was part-financed by a public issue of secured redeemable PCDs, aggregating Rs 6.40 cr. The products used in industries were soups, sauces / dips, baby foods, breakfast cereals, and ice creams, besides the institutional and consumer markets. FFL utilised 80% of its production capacity for mushrooms, and the rest for other vegetables and fruits.Thereafter, it signed an agreement in May 91 with Agrisystems Engineering & Consultants, Netherlands, to train and guide its employees in the mushroom cultivation project. It started commercial production of various freeze dried herbs and during year 1999-2000 about 40% of its capacity of which got utilized for herbs production. The Companys technical collaboration and buy-back agreement with M/s Danish Freeze Dry, Denmark became quite sufficient to achieve the target for freeze dried herbs.
Company FAQs

What is the Flex Foods Ltd share price today?

The Flex Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flex Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flex Foods Ltd is ₹83.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flex Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flex Foods Ltd is 0 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flex Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flex Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flex Foods Ltd is ₹65.8 and ₹164 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flex Foods Ltd?

Flex Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.49%, 3 Years at -14.90%, 1 Year at -37.91%, 6 Month at -46.13%, 3 Month at -44.84% and 1 Month at -25.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flex Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flex Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.15 %

