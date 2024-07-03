SectorFMCG
Open₹69
Prev. Close₹66.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.92
Day's High₹69.84
Day's Low₹65.3
52 Week's High₹164
52 Week's Low₹65.8
Book Value₹44.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)83.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.45
12.45
12.45
12.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.8
89.57
101.42
93.48
Net Worth
75.25
102.02
113.87
105.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
110.41
102.97
81.49
91.06
yoy growth (%)
7.22
26.35
-10.51
6.95
Raw materials
-27.47
-26.3
-13
-16.98
As % of sales
24.88
25.54
15.96
18.65
Employee costs
-16.97
-17.57
-18.63
-17.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.4
15.41
5.7
10.69
Depreciation
-5.17
-5.21
-5.41
-5
Tax paid
-3.28
-3.41
1.08
-3.88
Working capital
1.26
11.99
-2.09
-7.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.22
26.35
-10.51
6.95
Op profit growth
-10.2
73.18
-30.58
-11.37
EBIT growth
-15.28
113.74
-42.81
-10.75
Net profit growth
-24
76.67
-0.26
-13.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashok Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Indu Liberhan
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Sharma
Independent Director
Arvind Mahajan
Whole Time Director & CEO
RAHUL RAZDAN
Independent Director
Pradeep Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Luthra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Flex Foods Ltd
Summary
Flex Foods Ltd, a part of Flex Group was incorporated on 5th February, 1990. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of cultivation and processing of Mushrooms, Herbs, Fruits & Vegetables in Freeze Dried, Air Dried and Individually Quick Frozen form. Flex Foods Ltd. has been selling its products mainly to the European and US markets. FFL put up an Export Oriented Unit, in this regard to cultivate 1520 tpa of button mushrooms(for captive consumption) and manufacture 200 tpa of freeze-dried vegetables and fruits at Doon Valley during year 1992. This project was part-financed by a public issue of secured redeemable PCDs, aggregating Rs 6.40 cr. The products used in industries were soups, sauces / dips, baby foods, breakfast cereals, and ice creams, besides the institutional and consumer markets. FFL utilised 80% of its production capacity for mushrooms, and the rest for other vegetables and fruits.Thereafter, it signed an agreement in May 91 with Agrisystems Engineering & Consultants, Netherlands, to train and guide its employees in the mushroom cultivation project. It started commercial production of various freeze dried herbs and during year 1999-2000 about 40% of its capacity of which got utilized for herbs production. The Companys technical collaboration and buy-back agreement with M/s Danish Freeze Dry, Denmark became quite sufficient to achieve the target for freeze dried herbs.
The Flex Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flex Foods Ltd is ₹83.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flex Foods Ltd is 0 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flex Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flex Foods Ltd is ₹65.8 and ₹164 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flex Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.49%, 3 Years at -14.90%, 1 Year at -37.91%, 6 Month at -46.13%, 3 Month at -44.84% and 1 Month at -25.81%.
