<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO

THE MEMBERS OF FLEX FOODS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of FLEX FOODS LIMITED ("The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and the losses and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters Auditor response 1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. Refer Notes 32 to the Financial Statements We also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating management’s position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to management’s position on these uncertainties. 2 Capitalization of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: The Company continues to invest in significant capital projects with capital expenditure during the current year. Examined the useful economic lives with reference to the Company’s historical experience, intended use and expected number of shifts PPE will be used and The significant level of capital expenditure requires consideration of the determination of the timing of asset ready for its intended use by the management and the nature of costs incurred to ensure that capitalisation of Property, Plant and Equipment meets the specific recognition criteria in Ind AS 16, ‘Property, Plant and Equipment’, specifically in relation to assets constructed / installed by the Company and the direct incidental cost capitalised with the Property, Plant and Equipment. Assessed the nature of the additions made to Property Plant and Equipment in compliance with Ind AS 16 on ‘Property, Plant and Equipment’. Obtained an understanding and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the timing and amounts capitalised with the Property, Plant and Equipment; Due to the above, capitalisation of Property, Plant and Equipment involves the risk of material misstatement as a result of the long-term nature and complexity of the specific projects and hence has been identified as Key Performed substantive analytical procedures assessing the nature of Property, Plant and Equipment capitalised by the Company to verify the validity of amounts capitalised and evaluating whether assets capitalised meet the recognition criteria set out in Ind AS 16. Performed substantive analytical procedures assessing the nature of Property, Plant and Equipment capitalised by the Company to verify the validity of amounts capitalised and evaluating whether assets capitalised meet the recognition criteria set out in Ind AS 16. 3 Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: The Revenues of the Company consists primarily of sale of products. The Company assesses the activities promised in a contract and identifies distinct performance obligations in the contract, where applicable. Identification of distinct performance obligations to determine the deliverables and the ability of the customer to benefit independently from such deliverables involves significant judgment. Evaluation and testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the relevant business process controls, inter- alia controls over the capture, measurement, and authorization of revenue transactions. • Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. • Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: Tested, on a sample basis, sales transactions to the underlying supporting documentation which includes goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. • Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. • Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration. Samples in respect of revenue recorded for time and material contracts were tested using a combination of approved time sheets including customer acceptances, subsequent invoicing and historical trend of collections and disputes. Considering any trade discount/ volume discount given to the customer as adjustment to sales consideration and verifying the control process adopted by the company in recognizing the same in financial statement in accordance with Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Annexures to Board’s Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholder’s Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess therisksofmaterialmisstatementofthefinancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internalfinancialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements statements . in the financial We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controlthatwe audit . identifyduringour We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance and areintheauditof therefore financial the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expectedtooutweighthepublicinterestbenefits . of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:-a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant Books of Account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) There is no matter or transaction that in our opinion may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note 32 to the Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds ) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year, is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. (vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the remuneration paid/ provided by the company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V of the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF "FLEX FOODS LIMITED" ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date of "FLEX FOODS LIMITED" (‘the Company’) for the year Ended on 31st March 2024, we report that: i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets of the Company: a) A. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to books of accounts. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) including investment property are held in the name of the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company hasn’t revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year as the company follows Cost model. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories of the Company: a) According to the information and explanation given to us, Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management of the Company, In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks or financial institution are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company hasn’t made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the provision of clause (v) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. vi. The Provisions of maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products dealt / manufactured by the company are not applicable to the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee’s State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. And according to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, Employees’ state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other applicable statutory dues were in arrears as at 31stMarch 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no pending dues in respect of Sales Tax, Service tax, Value added tax, Goods and Service Tax and Cess which has not been deposited on account of any dispute except dues of customs and central excise which have not been deposited as at 31 March 2024 on account of dispute are given below: Disputed Customs and Central Excise Dues:- Aggregate Duty of Rs. 14.70 lakhs pending before Commissioner (Appeals) CGST Dehradun.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction previously unrecorded as income in the books of account in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by bank, financial institution or other lender; c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause (x)(a) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause (x)(b) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. xiv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of section 192 of clause (xv) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(a) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to hold Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(b) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, The company does not have any CIC in the group. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(d) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year amounting to Rs. 1983.67 Lakhs and company has not incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xviii) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balancesheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any project. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of Para 3 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF "FLEX FOODSLIMITED" FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 STMARCH 2024

Referred to in paragraph1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report to the Members of Flex Foods Limited of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of the Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of "FLEX FOODS LIMITED" ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31stMarch 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

