|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 May 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|The 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 by Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 3rd August, 2024 to Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend.
