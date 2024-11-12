iifl-logo-icon 1
Flex Foods Ltd Board Meeting

62
(1.42%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:42:00 AM

Flex Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any subject to the approval of Members of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend if so recommended by the Board and approved by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company will be payable on or after the date of Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report on the Quarterly & Year-to-date Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month(s) ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

