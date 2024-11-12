Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

FLEX FOODS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and recommend final dividend if any subject to the approval of Members of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The dividend if so recommended by the Board and approved by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company will be payable on or after the date of Annual General Meeting. Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2024 and Auditors Report on the Quarterly & Year-to-date Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024