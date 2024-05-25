|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|17 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|1:4
|Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, G.M.BREWERIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE G.M.BREWERIES LTD (507488) RECORD DATE 25.05.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 04 (Four) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 24/05/2024 DR- 638/2024-2025
