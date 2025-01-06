iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.49
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Galaxy Agrico FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.76

-0.97

-0.09

0.13

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.46

-0.42

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.1

0.03

0.04

0.06

Working capital

0.52

-0.19

-0.22

-0.49

Other operating items

Operating

0.77

-1.59

-0.7

-0.75

Capital expenditure

-2.32

0.08

0.54

-0.27

Free cash flow

-1.54

-1.5

-0.16

-1.02

Equity raised

-0.43

1.44

1.53

1.11

Investing

0.25

-0.2

-0.03

0.37

Financing

0.04

0.2

0.07

-0.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.69

-0.06

1.41

-0.18

Galaxy Agrico : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.