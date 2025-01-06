Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.76
-0.97
-0.09
0.13
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.46
-0.42
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.1
0.03
0.04
0.06
Working capital
0.52
-0.19
-0.22
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.77
-1.59
-0.7
-0.75
Capital expenditure
-2.32
0.08
0.54
-0.27
Free cash flow
-1.54
-1.5
-0.16
-1.02
Equity raised
-0.43
1.44
1.53
1.11
Investing
0.25
-0.2
-0.03
0.37
Financing
0.04
0.2
0.07
-0.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.69
-0.06
1.41
-0.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.