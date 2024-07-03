Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.94, Galaxy Agro Exports Limited was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah. In short span of time, the Company has made its presence, felt globally among the industries of agriculture, gardening & industrial tools, with highest installed capacity in India to Manufacture - Hoes, Picsk & Mattocks, Shovel & Spades, Forks, Garden tools, Diggers, Cultivator blades, Bars, Tampers etc. in the brand name of GALAXY.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading activity of Agricultural Equipments and Bearings (Forged Rings) and job-work services. It has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.94. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to expand its installed capacity to 51.30 lac pcs pa. The product which the company manufactures are hoe, pickaxes, shovels, etc, have wide application in agriculture uses, gardening, railways, construcions, mining, etc. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.A wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of Accumax Rings Limited was incorporated in the month of April, 2013 to focus on the Forged Rings business.

