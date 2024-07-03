iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Share Price

42.49
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.49
  • Day's High42.49
  • 52 Wk High68.23
  • Prev. Close44.72
  • Day's Low42.49
  • 52 Wk Low 33.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E120.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.41
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.6
  • Div. Yield0
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

42.49

Prev. Close

44.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

42.49

Day's Low

42.49

52 Week's High

68.23

52 Week's Low

33.95

Book Value

11.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.6

P/E

120.86

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.22%

Non-Promoter- 34.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.22

0.72

1.02

0.44

Net Worth

4.13

4.63

4.93

4.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.86

3.13

5.18

5.85

yoy growth (%)

55.32

-39.62

-11.31

4.06

Raw materials

0.09

0

-0.04

-0.81

As % of sales

2.01

0.3

0.89

13.95

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.14

-1.29

-1.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.76

-0.97

-0.09

0.13

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.46

-0.42

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.1

0.03

0.04

0.06

Working capital

0.52

-0.19

-0.22

-0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.32

-39.62

-11.31

4.06

Op profit growth

-206.96

-385.64

-57.54

-21.51

EBIT growth

-180.87

1,030.16

-150.05

677.16

Net profit growth

-169.87

1,526.03

-128.76

1,512.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

5.85

5.62

5.71

4.84

5.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.85

5.62

5.71

4.84

5.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.19

0.05

0.05

Other Income

0

0.14

0

0

0

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjay J patel

Whole-time Director

Manoj H Shah

Independent Director

Ajay Patil

Chairman & Managing Director

Nathabhai J Sadaria

Director

Mausami P Sadaria

Independent Director

Kiran Govani

Independent Director

Mansukh Govani

Independent Director

Jagdishbhai M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ursavi Lalit Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.94, Galaxy Agro Exports Limited was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah. In short span of time, the Company has made its presence, felt globally among the industries of agriculture, gardening & industrial tools, with highest installed capacity in India to Manufacture - Hoes, Picsk & Mattocks, Shovel & Spades, Forks, Garden tools, Diggers, Cultivator blades, Bars, Tampers etc. in the brand name of GALAXY.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading activity of Agricultural Equipments and Bearings (Forged Rings) and job-work services. It has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.94. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to expand its installed capacity to 51.30 lac pcs pa. The product which the company manufactures are hoe, pickaxes, shovels, etc, have wide application in agriculture uses, gardening, railways, construcions, mining, etc. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.A wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of Accumax Rings Limited was incorporated in the month of April, 2013 to focus on the Forged Rings business.
Company FAQs

What is the Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd share price today?

The Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is ₹11.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is 120.86 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is ₹33.95 and ₹68.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd?

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.87%, 3 Years at 14.17%, 1 Year at 23.88%, 6 Month at 15.26%, 3 Month at -29.20% and 1 Month at -18.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.78 %

