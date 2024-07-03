Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹42.49
Prev. Close₹44.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹42.49
Day's Low₹42.49
52 Week's High₹68.23
52 Week's Low₹33.95
Book Value₹11.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.6
P/E120.86
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.22
0.72
1.02
0.44
Net Worth
4.13
4.63
4.93
4.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.86
3.13
5.18
5.85
yoy growth (%)
55.32
-39.62
-11.31
4.06
Raw materials
0.09
0
-0.04
-0.81
As % of sales
2.01
0.3
0.89
13.95
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.14
-1.29
-1.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.76
-0.97
-0.09
0.13
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.46
-0.42
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.1
0.03
0.04
0.06
Working capital
0.52
-0.19
-0.22
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.32
-39.62
-11.31
4.06
Op profit growth
-206.96
-385.64
-57.54
-21.51
EBIT growth
-180.87
1,030.16
-150.05
677.16
Net profit growth
-169.87
1,526.03
-128.76
1,512.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
5.85
5.62
5.71
4.84
5.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.85
5.62
5.71
4.84
5.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.19
0.05
0.05
Other Income
0
0.14
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjay J patel
Whole-time Director
Manoj H Shah
Independent Director
Ajay Patil
Chairman & Managing Director
Nathabhai J Sadaria
Director
Mausami P Sadaria
Independent Director
Kiran Govani
Independent Director
Mansukh Govani
Independent Director
Jagdishbhai M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ursavi Lalit Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.94, Galaxy Agro Exports Limited was converted into a public limited company in May 95. It was promoted by Nathabhai J Sadaria and Jitendra H Shah. In short span of time, the Company has made its presence, felt globally among the industries of agriculture, gardening & industrial tools, with highest installed capacity in India to Manufacture - Hoes, Picsk & Mattocks, Shovel & Spades, Forks, Garden tools, Diggers, Cultivator blades, Bars, Tampers etc. in the brand name of GALAXY.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading activity of Agricultural Equipments and Bearings (Forged Rings) and job-work services. It has a unit at Veraval, Gujarat, for the manufacture of agricultural implements and garden implements at an installed capacity of 13.50 lac pcs pa. Commercial operations commenced in Oct.94. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme to expand its installed capacity to 51.30 lac pcs pa. The product which the company manufactures are hoe, pickaxes, shovels, etc, have wide application in agriculture uses, gardening, railways, construcions, mining, etc. It came out with a public issue in Apr.96 to part-finance its expansion project.A wholly-owned subsidiary in the name of Accumax Rings Limited was incorporated in the month of April, 2013 to focus on the Forged Rings business.
The Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is ₹11.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is 120.86 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd is ₹33.95 and ₹68.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.87%, 3 Years at 14.17%, 1 Year at 23.88%, 6 Month at 15.26%, 3 Month at -29.20% and 1 Month at -18.51%.
