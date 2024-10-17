|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Scheduled on 17th October 2024 Outcome for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and closure of Trading Window Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled for 11th July 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting to approve appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For For Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 31.03.2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|GALAXY AGRICO EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31.12.2023
