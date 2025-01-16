iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Key Ratios

36.45
(-4.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.06

-1.6

18.15

-16.07

Op profit growth

-22.43

-52.74

110.18

5.49

EBIT growth

650.68

-96.07

-152.34

-537.18

Net profit growth

1,512.8

-97.06

-142.5

698.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.42

11.29

23.52

13.22

EBIT margin

2.8

0.38

9.75

-22.01

Net profit margin

3.44

0.22

7.44

-20.68

RoCE

3.24

0.38

8.74

-13.7

RoNW

1.1

0.06

2.5

-5.52

RoA

0.99

0.05

1.66

-3.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.52

0.03

1.09

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.67

-1.89

-2.02

-7.05

Book value per share

11.93

11.42

16.32

10.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

863.33

0

P/CEPS

-13.66

-2.97

P/B

2.26

2.03

EV/EBIDTA

9.62

11.22

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

48.23

-112.74

39.16

-27.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.79

73.35

54.6

61.88

Inventory days

35.55

48.03

41.83

61.12

Creditor days

-28.26

-32.93

-22.54

-21.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.78

-0.18

-2.21

3.43

Net debt / equity

-0.1

0.08

0.23

0.51

Net debt / op. profit

-0.97

0.62

0.78

3.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.95

-25.67

-29.19

-37.23

Employee costs

-19.95

-10.64

-6.22

-9.94

Other costs

-57.66

-52.38

-41.05

-39.59

Galaxy Agrico : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.