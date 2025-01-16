Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.06
-1.6
18.15
-16.07
Op profit growth
-22.43
-52.74
110.18
5.49
EBIT growth
650.68
-96.07
-152.34
-537.18
Net profit growth
1,512.8
-97.06
-142.5
698.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.42
11.29
23.52
13.22
EBIT margin
2.8
0.38
9.75
-22.01
Net profit margin
3.44
0.22
7.44
-20.68
RoCE
3.24
0.38
8.74
-13.7
RoNW
1.1
0.06
2.5
-5.52
RoA
0.99
0.05
1.66
-3.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.52
0.03
1.09
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.67
-1.89
-2.02
-7.05
Book value per share
11.93
11.42
16.32
10.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
863.33
0
P/CEPS
-13.66
-2.97
P/B
2.26
2.03
EV/EBIDTA
9.62
11.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
48.23
-112.74
39.16
-27.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.79
73.35
54.6
61.88
Inventory days
35.55
48.03
41.83
61.12
Creditor days
-28.26
-32.93
-22.54
-21.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.78
-0.18
-2.21
3.43
Net debt / equity
-0.1
0.08
0.23
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
-0.97
0.62
0.78
3.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.95
-25.67
-29.19
-37.23
Employee costs
-19.95
-10.64
-6.22
-9.94
Other costs
-57.66
-52.38
-41.05
-39.59
No Record Found
