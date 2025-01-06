iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.49
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.86

3.13

5.18

5.85

yoy growth (%)

55.32

-39.62

-11.31

4.06

Raw materials

0.09

0

-0.04

-0.81

As % of sales

2.01

0.3

0.89

13.95

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.14

-1.29

-1.16

As % of sales

30.15

36.49

24.9

19.95

Other costs

-2.85

-2.6

-3.63

-3.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.56

83.1

70.11

57.56

Operating profit

0.64

-0.6

0.21

0.49

OPM

13.28

-19.29

4.07

8.52

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.46

-0.42

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

Other income

0.53

0.1

0.13

0.13

Profit before tax

0.76

-0.97

-0.09

0.13

Taxes

-0.1

0.03

0.04

0.06

Tax rate

-14.01

-3.39

-41.94

48.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

-0.94

-0.05

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

-0.94

-0.05

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-169.87

1,526.03

-128.76

1,512.8

NPM

13.54

-30.09

-1.11

3.44

Galaxy Agrico : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.