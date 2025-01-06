Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.86
3.13
5.18
5.85
yoy growth (%)
55.32
-39.62
-11.31
4.06
Raw materials
0.09
0
-0.04
-0.81
As % of sales
2.01
0.3
0.89
13.95
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.14
-1.29
-1.16
As % of sales
30.15
36.49
24.9
19.95
Other costs
-2.85
-2.6
-3.63
-3.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.56
83.1
70.11
57.56
Operating profit
0.64
-0.6
0.21
0.49
OPM
13.28
-19.29
4.07
8.52
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.46
-0.42
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Other income
0.53
0.1
0.13
0.13
Profit before tax
0.76
-0.97
-0.09
0.13
Taxes
-0.1
0.03
0.04
0.06
Tax rate
-14.01
-3.39
-41.94
48.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
-0.94
-0.05
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
-0.94
-0.05
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-169.87
1,526.03
-128.76
1,512.8
NPM
13.54
-30.09
-1.11
3.44
