Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

42.49
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sept-2017

Gross Sales

1.56

1.12

1.51

1.33

1.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.56

1.12

1.51

1.33

1.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.02

-0.02

0.02

0.04

Total Income

1.6

1.15

1.49

1.35

1.38

Total Expenditure

1.46

1.03

1.37

1.15

1.16

PBIDT

0.15

0.12

0.12

0.19

0.23

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.14

0.12

0.12

0.19

0.23

Depreciation

0.11

0.1

0.1

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.02

-0.07

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.06

0.04

0.08

0.07

0.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.06

0.04

0.08

0.07

0.11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.06

0.04

0.08

0.07

0.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.22

0.14

0.29

0.25

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.73

2.73

2.73

2.73

2.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.61

10.71

7.94

14.28

17.03

PBDTM(%)

8.97

10.71

7.94

14.28

17.03

PATM(%)

3.84

3.57

5.29

5.26

8.14

