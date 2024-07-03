Galaxy Agrico Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
Gross Sales
1.56
1.12
1.51
1.33
1.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.56
1.12
1.51
1.33
1.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.02
-0.02
0.02
0.04
Total Income
1.6
1.15
1.49
1.35
1.38
Total Expenditure
1.46
1.03
1.37
1.15
1.16
PBIDT
0.15
0.12
0.12
0.19
0.23
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.19
0.23
Depreciation
0.11
0.1
0.1
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.02
-0.07
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.06
0.04
0.08
0.07
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.06
0.04
0.08
0.07
0.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.06
0.04
0.08
0.07
0.11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.22
0.14
0.29
0.25
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
2.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.61
10.71
7.94
14.28
17.03
PBDTM(%)
8.97
10.71
7.94
14.28
17.03
PATM(%)
3.84
3.57
5.29
5.26
8.14
