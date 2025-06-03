Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,523.95
|0
|1,71,756.61
|-287.99
|0.4
|8,925.75
|799.36
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.83
|42.82
|15,711.18
|131.84
|1.17
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
492.85
|16.21
|14,251.98
|228.97
|1.01
|2,458.18
|331.21
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
132.95
|25.47
|12,920.19
|98.22
|1.26
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
19.65
|0
|9,756.7
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
