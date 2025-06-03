Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0.81
Prev. Close₹0.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹0.81
Day's Low₹0.81
52 Week's High₹0.9
52 Week's Low₹0.9
Book Value₹0.25
Face Value₹0.25
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,523.95
|0
|1,71,756.61
|-287.99
|0.4
|8,925.75
|799.36
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
30.83
|42.82
|15,711.18
|131.84
|1.17
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
492.85
|16.21
|14,251.98
|228.97
|1.01
|2,458.18
|331.21
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
132.95
|25.47
|12,920.19
|98.22
|1.26
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
19.65
|0
|9,756.7
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹31.71 Cr. as of 03 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.60 as of 03 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0.9 and ₹0.9 as of 03 Jun ‘25
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
