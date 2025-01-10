Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
10.04
11.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26
24.49
21.8
6.56
Net Worth
36.04
34.53
31.84
17.67
Minority Interest
Debt
22.93
23.86
18.75
18.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.03
Total Liabilities
58.98
58.41
50.62
35.82
Fixed Assets
3.55
3.42
3.27
3.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.84
11.95
10.89
0.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
41.41
42.95
35.87
31.76
Inventories
24.86
25.43
21.29
25.74
Inventory Days
73.1
100.42
Sundry Debtors
25.59
23.74
24.29
18.04
Debtor Days
83.4
70.38
Other Current Assets
1.48
2.88
0.89
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-9.61
-8.05
-7.65
-12.28
Creditor Days
26.26
47.9
Other Current Liabilities
-0.91
-1.05
-2.95
-1.43
Cash
0.16
0.09
0.55
0.39
Total Assets
58.96
58.41
50.6
35.82
