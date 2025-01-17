Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.8
Op profit growth
59.83
EBIT growth
63.96
Net profit growth
94.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.96
6.27
EBIT margin
8.65
5.9
Net profit margin
4.68
2.68
RoCE
22.19
RoNW
8.06
RoA
3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.82
14.98
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
7.11
12.41
Book value per share
30.86
65.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.56
0.12
P/CEPS
0.61
0.14
P/B
0.14
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
8.25
5.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-28.53
-29.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.83
Inventory days
114.76
Creditor days
-59.49
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.1
-2.81
Net debt / equity
1.2
1.92
Net debt / op. profit
2.47
3.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.36
-82.4
Employee costs
-1.52
-1.53
Other costs
-11.13
-9.78
