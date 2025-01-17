iifl-logo-icon 1
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Key Ratios

2.31
(-0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.8

Op profit growth

59.83

EBIT growth

63.96

Net profit growth

94.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.96

6.27

EBIT margin

8.65

5.9

Net profit margin

4.68

2.68

RoCE

22.19

RoNW

8.06

RoA

3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.82

14.98

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

7.11

12.41

Book value per share

30.86

65.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.56

0.12

P/CEPS

0.61

0.14

P/B

0.14

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

8.25

5.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-28.53

-29.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.83

Inventory days

114.76

Creditor days

-59.49

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.1

-2.81

Net debt / equity

1.2

1.92

Net debt / op. profit

2.47

3.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.36

-82.4

Employee costs

-1.52

-1.53

Other costs

-11.13

-9.78

