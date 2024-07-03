iifl-logo-icon 1
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.51
(0.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

93.8

102.6

148.05

60.86

119.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.8

102.6

148.05

60.86

119.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.16

0.01

0.15

0.1

Total Income

93.93

102.76

148.06

61.02

119.91

Total Expenditure

87.93

98.02

135.17

55.88

112.82

PBIDT

6

4.75

12.9

5.13

7.09

Interest

2.77

2.74

2.53

1.32

2.74

PBDT

3.23

2.01

10.36

3.82

4.34

Depreciation

0.57

0.56

0.52

0.21

0.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.54

0.39

2.56

0.88

1.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

2.11

1.06

7.28

2.72

2.63

Minority Interest After NP

0.09

0.06

0.48

0

1.61

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.03

1

6.8

2.72

1.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.02

1

6.8

2.72

1.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.11

7.25

3.11

3.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.04

10.04

10.04

10.04

2.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.39

4.62

8.71

8.42

5.91

PBDTM(%)

3.44

1.95

6.99

6.27

3.62

PATM(%)

2.24

1.03

4.91

4.46

2.19

