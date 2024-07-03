Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
93.8
102.6
148.05
60.86
119.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.8
102.6
148.05
60.86
119.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.16
0.01
0.15
0.1
Total Income
93.93
102.76
148.06
61.02
119.91
Total Expenditure
87.93
98.02
135.17
55.88
112.82
PBIDT
6
4.75
12.9
5.13
7.09
Interest
2.77
2.74
2.53
1.32
2.74
PBDT
3.23
2.01
10.36
3.82
4.34
Depreciation
0.57
0.56
0.52
0.21
0.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.54
0.39
2.56
0.88
1.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
2.11
1.06
7.28
2.72
2.63
Minority Interest After NP
0.09
0.06
0.48
0
1.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.03
1
6.8
2.72
1.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.02
1
6.8
2.72
1.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.11
7.25
3.11
3.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.04
10.04
10.04
10.04
2.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.39
4.62
8.71
8.42
5.91
PBDTM(%)
3.44
1.95
6.99
6.27
3.62
PATM(%)
2.24
1.03
4.91
4.46
2.19
