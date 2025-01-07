iifl-logo-icon 1
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.51
(3.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.29

93.55

78.94

63.94

yoy growth (%)

13.61

18.51

23.45

24

Raw materials

-88

-80.28

-69.62

-52.28

As % of sales

82.79

85.81

88.19

81.76

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.17

-0.72

-0.77

As % of sales

1.05

1.25

0.91

1.21

Other costs

-7.81

-6.88

-6.24

-8.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.34

7.36

7.91

13.68

Operating profit

9.35

5.21

2.35

2.13

OPM

8.79

5.57

2.97

3.33

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.24

-0.19

-0.14

Interest expense

-1.71

-1.72

-0.91

-1.06

Other income

0.16

0.06

0.03

0

Profit before tax

7.52

3.3

1.28

0.92

Taxes

-2.05

-0.97

-0.45

-0.37

Tax rate

-27.32

-29.57

-35.61

-39.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.46

2.32

0.82

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.46

2.32

0.82

0.55

yoy growth (%)

135.09

181.62

47.97

-3.13

NPM

5.14

2.48

1.04

0.87

