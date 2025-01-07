Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.29
93.55
78.94
63.94
yoy growth (%)
13.61
18.51
23.45
24
Raw materials
-88
-80.28
-69.62
-52.28
As % of sales
82.79
85.81
88.19
81.76
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.17
-0.72
-0.77
As % of sales
1.05
1.25
0.91
1.21
Other costs
-7.81
-6.88
-6.24
-8.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.34
7.36
7.91
13.68
Operating profit
9.35
5.21
2.35
2.13
OPM
8.79
5.57
2.97
3.33
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.24
-0.19
-0.14
Interest expense
-1.71
-1.72
-0.91
-1.06
Other income
0.16
0.06
0.03
0
Profit before tax
7.52
3.3
1.28
0.92
Taxes
-2.05
-0.97
-0.45
-0.37
Tax rate
-27.32
-29.57
-35.61
-39.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.46
2.32
0.82
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.46
2.32
0.82
0.55
yoy growth (%)
135.09
181.62
47.97
-3.13
NPM
5.14
2.48
1.04
0.87
