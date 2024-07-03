Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2.67
Prev. Close₹2.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.96
Day's High₹2.67
Day's Low₹2.32
52 Week's High₹4.61
52 Week's Low₹2.2
Book Value₹2.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.38
P/E32.63
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.04
10.04
10.04
11.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26
24.49
21.8
6.56
Net Worth
36.04
34.53
31.84
17.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.29
93.55
78.94
63.94
yoy growth (%)
13.61
18.51
23.45
24
Raw materials
-88
-80.28
-69.62
-52.28
As % of sales
82.79
85.81
88.19
81.76
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.17
-0.72
-0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.52
3.3
1.28
0.92
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.24
-0.19
-0.14
Tax paid
-2.05
-0.97
-0.45
-0.37
Working capital
4.46
15.02
3.61
2.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.61
18.51
23.45
24
Op profit growth
79.33
121.76
10.17
4.69
EBIT growth
83.65
129.13
10.18
2.21
Net profit growth
135.09
181.62
47.97
-3.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
164.13
171.97
203.9
167.7
149.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.13
171.97
203.9
167.7
149.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.26
0.22
0.19
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Prem Dinanath Aggarwal
E D & Wholetime Director
Shikha Aggarwal Prem
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subramanian Thirumurugan
Independent Non Exe. Director
T. Muthiah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramasubramaniam Senthilrajagopal
Summary
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as Junction Fabrics and Apparels Private Limited on November 15, 2011 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company had changed the status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed to Junction Fabrics and Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Company started its garment and fabrics business and the production unit for manufacturing of garments in Nethaji Apparels Park (NAP). NAP is registered as a Company invited apparel exporters in the region to register with the Association for a plot in the Apparel Park. The Company is an entrepreneur-driven and well-managed organization focused on meeting consumer requirements for meeting their fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services of the finest quality. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of fabrics, knitted and hosiery garments, clothing accessories and providing related services.The Company use variety of knitted fabrics such as 100% cotton, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and polyester) and printed polyester fabrics in the production of garme
Read More
The Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is ₹47.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is 32.63 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.47%, 3 Years at -29.15%, 1 Year at -11.22%, 6 Month at -16.61%, 3 Month at -4.04% and 1 Month at 2.35%.
