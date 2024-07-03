iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Share Price

2.36
(-9.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.67
  • Day's High2.67
  • 52 Wk High4.61
  • Prev. Close2.61
  • Day's Low2.32
  • 52 Wk Low 2.2
  • Turnover (lac)21.96
  • P/E32.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.45
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.67

Prev. Close

2.61

Turnover(Lac.)

21.96

Day's High

2.67

Day's Low

2.32

52 Week's High

4.61

52 Week's Low

2.2

Book Value

2.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.38

P/E

32.63

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 69.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.04

10.04

10.04

11.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26

24.49

21.8

6.56

Net Worth

36.04

34.53

31.84

17.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.29

93.55

78.94

63.94

yoy growth (%)

13.61

18.51

23.45

24

Raw materials

-88

-80.28

-69.62

-52.28

As % of sales

82.79

85.81

88.19

81.76

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.17

-0.72

-0.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.52

3.3

1.28

0.92

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.24

-0.19

-0.14

Tax paid

-2.05

-0.97

-0.45

-0.37

Working capital

4.46

15.02

3.61

2.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.61

18.51

23.45

24

Op profit growth

79.33

121.76

10.17

4.69

EBIT growth

83.65

129.13

10.18

2.21

Net profit growth

135.09

181.62

47.97

-3.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

164.13

171.97

203.9

167.7

149.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.13

171.97

203.9

167.7

149.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.26

0.22

0.19

0.14

View Annually Results

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Prem Dinanath Aggarwal

E D & Wholetime Director

Shikha Aggarwal Prem

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subramanian Thirumurugan

Independent Non Exe. Director

T. Muthiah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramasubramaniam Senthilrajagopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd

Summary

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as Junction Fabrics and Apparels Private Limited on November 15, 2011 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company had changed the status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed to Junction Fabrics and Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Company started its garment and fabrics business and the production unit for manufacturing of garments in Nethaji Apparels Park (NAP). NAP is registered as a Company invited apparel exporters in the region to register with the Association for a plot in the Apparel Park. The Company is an entrepreneur-driven and well-managed organization focused on meeting consumer requirements for meeting their fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services of the finest quality. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of fabrics, knitted and hosiery garments, clothing accessories and providing related services.The Company use variety of knitted fabrics such as 100% cotton, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and polyester) and printed polyester fabrics in the production of garme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd share price today?

The Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is ₹47.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is 32.63 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is ₹2.2 and ₹4.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd?

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.47%, 3 Years at -29.15%, 1 Year at -11.22%, 6 Month at -16.61%, 3 Month at -4.04% and 1 Month at 2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.18 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 69.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.