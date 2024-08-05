iifl-logo-icon 1
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd EGM

Garment Mantra CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jul 20243 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 08th July, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: i. To consider the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company ii. To consider and approve the Issue of Bonus Shares out of free reserves and Securities Premium Account iii. To convene Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the company on 03rd August , 2024 to approve the Issue of Bonus shares iv. Appointment of Mr. G Vasudevan, Practising Company Secretary (FCS No: 6699, CP No.6522) to act as a Scrutinizer for the E-Voting process. Read less.. In terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Regulations, we hereby submit the voting results of all the resolutions passed at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 03rd August 2024 at 11:00am. The resolutions set forth have been passed with the requisite majority. We also submit the consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote E-Voting and Poll at the EGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
EGM17 Jan 202515 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we hereby inform you that at the Meeting of Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 17th January 2025 has inter - alia approved the Increase in Authorized share capital of the company and alteration of share capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the company.
EGM19 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) we enclose herewith the notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 12th February, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Swaad Mantra Hotels and Restaurants, Tirupur Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today at 11:30 am at Swaad Manta Hotels and Restaurants, Tirupur. The results of the remote E-Voting and voting at the EGM shall be announced within 2 working days from the conclusion of this meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) Voting results and consolidated scrutinizers report of the Extra ordinary general meeting of the members of Garment mantra lifestyle limited held on 12.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

