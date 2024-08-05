The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 08th July, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: i. To consider the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company ii. To consider and approve the Issue of Bonus Shares out of free reserves and Securities Premium Account iii. To convene Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the company on 03rd August , 2024 to approve the Issue of Bonus shares iv. Appointment of Mr. G Vasudevan, Practising Company Secretary (FCS No: 6699, CP No.6522) to act as a Scrutinizer for the E-Voting process. Read less.. In terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI Regulations, we hereby submit the voting results of all the resolutions passed at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 03rd August 2024 at 11:00am. The resolutions set forth have been passed with the requisite majority. We also submit the consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote E-Voting and Poll at the EGM pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)