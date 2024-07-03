Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Summary

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited was originally incorporated as Junction Fabrics and Apparels Private Limited on November 15, 2011 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company had changed the status from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and renamed to Junction Fabrics and Apparels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, the name of the Company was further changed to Garment Mantra Lifestyle Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 16, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Company started its garment and fabrics business and the production unit for manufacturing of garments in Nethaji Apparels Park (NAP). NAP is registered as a Company invited apparel exporters in the region to register with the Association for a plot in the Apparel Park. The Company is an entrepreneur-driven and well-managed organization focused on meeting consumer requirements for meeting their fashion and lifestyle requirements by offering products and services of the finest quality. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of fabrics, knitted and hosiery garments, clothing accessories and providing related services.The Company use variety of knitted fabrics such as 100% cotton, 100% polyester, blended (cotton and polyester) and printed polyester fabrics in the production of garments. It is also engaged in selling of knitted fabrics to domestic garment manufacturers. It operate approximately 26,016 sq. ft. size area manufacturing plant located at Nethaji Apparel Park, Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. It manufacture 100% cotton fabrics by supplying Yarn to the Mills for Knitting, Dyeing, Printing, Compacting factories.The Company had two subsidiaries viz., Jannat fabrics and Apparels Private Limited and Twenty Trading LLP. During year 2020-21, the Company made investment in Twenty Twenty Trading LLP and Jannat Fabrics and Apparels Private Limited thereby making them the material subsidiary of the Company.