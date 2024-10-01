Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held today at 11:00 am at Swaad Mantra Hotels and Restaurants, Tirupur. The results of the remote e-voting and voting at the AGM shall be announced within two working days from the conclusion of the meeting. The result of e-voting and poll at AGM held on 28th September, 2024 is submitted herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)