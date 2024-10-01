iifl-logo-icon 1
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd AGM

2.32
(1.31%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Garment Mantra CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held today at 11:00 am at Swaad Mantra Hotels and Restaurants, Tirupur. The results of the remote e-voting and voting at the AGM shall be announced within two working days from the conclusion of the meeting. The result of e-voting and poll at AGM held on 28th September, 2024 is submitted herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

Garment Mantra: Related News

No Record Found

