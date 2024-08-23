1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Ex date : 23.08.2024 to 03.09.2024 ( Revised) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 21/08/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GARMENT MANTRA LIFESTYLE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GARMENT MANTRA LIFESTYLE LIMITED (539216) RECORD DATE 03/09/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/09/2024 DR- 707/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.08.2024)