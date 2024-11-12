Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th of November 2024 inter- alia to consider and review the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The trading window of the company shall remain closed for designated persons till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results of the company. The board of directors in their meeting dated 12th November, 2024 has inter-alia approved the unaudited financial results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Trading window of the company shall remain closed for designated persons till 48 hours after the disclosure of financial results of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 12th August, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: i. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. ii. Limited review report of auditors on standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. iii. Appointment of Mr. B Venkateswar, Bsc, FCMA (Membership No: 27622) as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. iv. Fixed 23rd August, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members of the company for the issue of bonus shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 19 Jun 2024

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider a proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio as it may deem fit by way of capitalization of reserves subject to approval of Shareholders. 2. To Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company; The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 08th July, 2024 has inter-alia approved the following: i. To consider the increase in Authorized Share Capital of the company and alteration of capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company ii. To consider and approve the Issue of Bonus Shares out of free reserves and Securities Premium Account iii. To convene Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the company on 03rd August , 2024 to approve the Issue of Bonus shares iv. Appointment of Mr. G Vasudevan, Practising Company Secretary (FCS No: 6699, CP No.6522) to act as a Scrutinizer for the E-Voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the audited financial statement for the quarter and the year ended 31.03.2024 The board in their meeting dated 28th May, 2024 has interalia approved the following: 1. Audited financial results(Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Audited Financial results (Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 3. Appointment of secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. The board of directors in their meeting dated 28th May, 2024 has interalia approved the following: 1. Audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 2. Appointed secretarial auditor for the year 2024-25 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024