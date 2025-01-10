Garnet Construction Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.9
13.9
13.9
13.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.61
78.68
78.34
77.84
Net Worth
95.51
92.58
92.24
91.74
Minority Interest
Debt
10.55
14.7
15.97
20.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.74
0.77
0.81
0.82
Total Liabilities
106.8
108.05
109.02
112.76
Fixed Assets
3.95
4.21
4.48
4.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
102.78
102.51
102.35
100.74
Inventories
63.35
69.63
63.35
63.05
Inventory Days
344.21
Sundry Debtors
30.75
34.16
36.7
35.38
Debtor Days
193.15
Other Current Assets
64.97
53.16
61.64
76.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.27
-2.34
-2.5
-16.96
Creditor Days
92.59
Other Current Liabilities
-54.02
-52.1
-56.84
-56.75
Cash
0.07
1.33
2.2
7.25
Total Assets
106.8
108.05
109.03
112.77
