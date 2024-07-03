Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹33.27
Prev. Close₹32.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.73
Day's High₹33.27
Day's Low₹31.05
52 Week's High₹57.15
52 Week's Low₹20.58
Book Value₹73.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.16
P/E6.84
EPS4.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.9
13.9
13.9
13.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.61
78.68
78.34
77.84
Net Worth
95.51
92.58
92.24
91.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.85
68.36
5.82
14.24
yoy growth (%)
-2.2
1,073.96
-59.11
-69.2
Raw materials
0
0
10.41
-0.36
As % of sales
0
0
178.84
2.53
Employee costs
-3.69
-2.89
-1.03
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.99
9.74
1.46
0.9
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.54
-0.62
Tax paid
-4.34
-2.84
-0.24
-0.57
Working capital
5.18
3.91
2.91
-5.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.2
1,073.96
-59.11
-69.2
Op profit growth
40.78
244.52
8.21
-46
EBIT growth
47.62
298.37
16.99
-51.73
Net profit growth
83.46
467.9
258.29
-84.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
7.3
5.82
14.24
46.26
28.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.3
5.82
14.24
46.26
28.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.17
0.07
0.48
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kishan Kumar Kedia
Director (Marketing)
Arun Kedia
Director (Finance)
Sanjay Kumar Kedia
Independent Director
Shriromani Chauhan
Independent Director
Jitendra Jadhav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Verma
Independent Director
Akash Kamble
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Garnet Construction Ltd
Summary
Garnet Construction Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1992 in Mumbai as a Public Limited Company and thereafter listed with National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on December 15, 1994. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company that is focused on residential, commercial plots, retail and other projects, such as mass housing and cluster redevelopmentThe Company has started its operations from April 94 and the Company purchased 41 acres of land out of which company has already purchased 19.05 acres of land near Patalganga in the villages Honad and Dheku, Taluka-Khalpur Dist. Raigad, (the agreement value of which is Rs. 75.18 lacs). The total area to develop and construct is 6.84 lakh sq. ft. for industrial plots, sheds and galas with different specifications and most modern innovative designs and systems. In 2003, the Company ventured into residential project, at Lonavala costing Rs. 7 crores, which was almost ready for construction. Besides this, it completed Lonavala Project and venture into Magic Hills project at Khopoli in 2008.
Read More
The Garnet Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garnet Construction Ltd is ₹43.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garnet Construction Ltd is 6.84 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garnet Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garnet Construction Ltd is ₹20.58 and ₹57.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garnet Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.37%, 3 Years at 2.16%, 1 Year at 45.50%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at -29.58% and 1 Month at -10.78%.
