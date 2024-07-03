iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garnet Construction Ltd Share Price

31.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.27
  • Day's High33.27
  • 52 Wk High57.15
  • Prev. Close32.68
  • Day's Low31.05
  • 52 Wk Low 20.58
  • Turnover (lac)5.73
  • P/E6.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.28
  • EPS4.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garnet Construction Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

33.27

Prev. Close

32.68

Turnover(Lac.)

5.73

Day's High

33.27

Day's Low

31.05

52 Week's High

57.15

52 Week's Low

20.58

Book Value

73.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.16

P/E

6.84

EPS

4.78

Divi. Yield

0

Garnet Construction Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Garnet Construction Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garnet Construction Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.29%

Non-Promoter- 38.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garnet Construction Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.9

13.9

13.9

13.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.61

78.68

78.34

77.84

Net Worth

95.51

92.58

92.24

91.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.85

68.36

5.82

14.24

yoy growth (%)

-2.2

1,073.96

-59.11

-69.2

Raw materials

0

0

10.41

-0.36

As % of sales

0

0

178.84

2.53

Employee costs

-3.69

-2.89

-1.03

-0.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.99

9.74

1.46

0.9

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.54

-0.62

Tax paid

-4.34

-2.84

-0.24

-0.57

Working capital

5.18

3.91

2.91

-5.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.2

1,073.96

-59.11

-69.2

Op profit growth

40.78

244.52

8.21

-46

EBIT growth

47.62

298.37

16.99

-51.73

Net profit growth

83.46

467.9

258.29

-84.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

7.3

5.82

14.24

46.26

28.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.3

5.82

14.24

46.26

28.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.17

0.07

0.48

0.49

View Annually Results

Garnet Construction Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garnet Construction Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kishan Kumar Kedia

Director (Marketing)

Arun Kedia

Director (Finance)

Sanjay Kumar Kedia

Independent Director

Shriromani Chauhan

Independent Director

Jitendra Jadhav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Verma

Independent Director

Akash Kamble

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garnet Construction Ltd

Summary

Garnet Construction Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1992 in Mumbai as a Public Limited Company and thereafter listed with National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on December 15, 1994. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company that is focused on residential, commercial plots, retail and other projects, such as mass housing and cluster redevelopmentThe Company has started its operations from April 94 and the Company purchased 41 acres of land out of which company has already purchased 19.05 acres of land near Patalganga in the villages Honad and Dheku, Taluka-Khalpur Dist. Raigad, (the agreement value of which is Rs. 75.18 lacs). The total area to develop and construct is 6.84 lakh sq. ft. for industrial plots, sheds and galas with different specifications and most modern innovative designs and systems. In 2003, the Company ventured into residential project, at Lonavala costing Rs. 7 crores, which was almost ready for construction. Besides this, it completed Lonavala Project and venture into Magic Hills project at Khopoli in 2008.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garnet Construction Ltd share price today?

The Garnet Construction Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet Construction Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garnet Construction Ltd is ₹43.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garnet Construction Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garnet Construction Ltd is 6.84 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garnet Construction Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garnet Construction Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garnet Construction Ltd is ₹20.58 and ₹57.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garnet Construction Ltd?

Garnet Construction Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.37%, 3 Years at 2.16%, 1 Year at 45.50%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at -29.58% and 1 Month at -10.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garnet Construction Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garnet Construction Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garnet Construction Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.