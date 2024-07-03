Summary

Garnet Construction Limited was incorporated on October 15, 1992 in Mumbai as a Public Limited Company and thereafter listed with National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on December 15, 1994. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company that is focused on residential, commercial plots, retail and other projects, such as mass housing and cluster redevelopmentThe Company has started its operations from April 94 and the Company purchased 41 acres of land out of which company has already purchased 19.05 acres of land near Patalganga in the villages Honad and Dheku, Taluka-Khalpur Dist. Raigad, (the agreement value of which is Rs. 75.18 lacs). The total area to develop and construct is 6.84 lakh sq. ft. for industrial plots, sheds and galas with different specifications and most modern innovative designs and systems. In 2003, the Company ventured into residential project, at Lonavala costing Rs. 7 crores, which was almost ready for construction. Besides this, it completed Lonavala Project and venture into Magic Hills project at Khopoli in 2008.

Read More