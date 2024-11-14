Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. This is with reference to captioned matter, please find enclosed herewith Un-audited financial result of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th November 2024 at 3.15 P.M. to 4.15 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Clause 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on 6th September 2024 for considering the following matters: 1. To receive consider and adopt the Audited Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 the statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date together with the Directors and Auditors Reports thereon. 2. To Appoint of Director. 3. To decide the date of Book Closer. 4. Any other Matter with permission of chairman . Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this to inform you that Thirty Two Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a. m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). This is duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. September 6, 2024 at 5.30 P.M. to 6.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Clause 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be convened on 14th August 2024 for considering the following matters: The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached herewith Un-audited financial results of the company for Q1 _2024-25. The results are reviewed by statutory auditors of the company and report is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GARNET CONSTRUCTION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the for the year ended 31st March 2024 This is with reference to captioned matter, please find enclosed herewith Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 30th May 2024 at 5.00 P.M. to 5.30 P.M. along with Audit Reports. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024