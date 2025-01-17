Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.4
-59.11
-69.2
61.91
Op profit growth
-62.72
8.48
-46.02
-2.26
EBIT growth
-47.01
17.64
-52.11
3.57
Net profit growth
-32.66
263.53
-84.62
226.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.25
58.06
21.88
12.48
EBIT margin
21.68
51.33
17.84
11.47
Net profit margin
11.1
20.67
2.32
4.65
RoCE
1.38
2.76
2.34
4.56
RoNW
0.28
0.42
0.12
0.81
RoA
0.17
0.27
0.07
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.58
0.86
0.23
1.54
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.23
0.46
-0.22
0.86
Book value per share
51.96
51.37
50.5
48.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.06
25.29
53.86
7.79
P/CEPS
54.61
47.08
-54.62
13.86
P/B
0.24
0.42
0.24
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
30.8
18.84
16.13
9.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.91
-16.95
-63.36
-25.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,608.05
2,771.85
1,303.31
364.52
Inventory days
5,541.35
6,140.38
2,554.08
903.11
Creditor days
-279.36
-803.4
-215.88
-53.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.7
-1.94
-1.53
-2.19
Net debt / equity
0.63
0.51
0.48
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
36.44
10.85
10.97
7.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.73
0
Employee costs
-28.11
-17.71
-4.53
-2.09
Other costs
-54.62
-24.21
-72.83
-85.41
