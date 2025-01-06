Garnet Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.99
9.74
1.46
0.9
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.54
-0.62
Tax paid
-4.34
-2.84
-0.24
-0.57
Working capital
5.18
3.91
2.91
-5.09
Other operating items
Operating
17.5
10.45
3.59
-5.38
Capital expenditure
0.29
0.06
-0.13
-3.29
Free cash flow
17.79
10.52
3.46
-8.67
Equity raised
130.37
115.72
112.44
109
Investing
0
-3.03
0
-0.04
Financing
-6.92
-7.79
3.33
-7.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
141.24
115.43
119.23
93.27
