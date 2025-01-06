iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garnet Construction Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garnet Construction Ltd

Garnet Construct FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.99

9.74

1.46

0.9

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.54

-0.62

Tax paid

-4.34

-2.84

-0.24

-0.57

Working capital

5.18

3.91

2.91

-5.09

Other operating items

Operating

17.5

10.45

3.59

-5.38

Capital expenditure

0.29

0.06

-0.13

-3.29

Free cash flow

17.79

10.52

3.46

-8.67

Equity raised

130.37

115.72

112.44

109

Investing

0

-3.03

0

-0.04

Financing

-6.92

-7.79

3.33

-7.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

141.24

115.43

119.23

93.27

Garnet Construct : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Garnet Construction Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.