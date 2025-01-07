iifl-logo-icon 1
Garnet Construction Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.67
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.85

68.36

5.82

14.24

yoy growth (%)

-2.2

1,073.96

-59.11

-69.2

Raw materials

0

0

10.41

-0.36

As % of sales

0

0

178.84

2.53

Employee costs

-3.69

-2.89

-1.03

-0.64

As % of sales

5.53

4.22

17.71

4.53

Other costs

-46.79

-53.84

-11.83

-10.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.98

78.76

203.17

71.02

Operating profit

16.36

11.62

3.37

3.11

OPM

24.48

17

57.95

21.89

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.54

-0.62

Interest expense

-0.66

-2.22

-1.53

-1.65

Other income

1.62

0.68

0.16

0.07

Profit before tax

16.99

9.74

1.46

0.9

Taxes

-4.34

-2.84

-0.24

-0.57

Tax rate

-25.57

-29.22

-17.03

-62.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.64

6.89

1.21

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.64

6.89

1.21

0.33

yoy growth (%)

83.46

467.9

258.29

-84.38

NPM

18.91

10.08

20.84

2.37

