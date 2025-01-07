Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.85
68.36
5.82
14.24
yoy growth (%)
-2.2
1,073.96
-59.11
-69.2
Raw materials
0
0
10.41
-0.36
As % of sales
0
0
178.84
2.53
Employee costs
-3.69
-2.89
-1.03
-0.64
As % of sales
5.53
4.22
17.71
4.53
Other costs
-46.79
-53.84
-11.83
-10.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.98
78.76
203.17
71.02
Operating profit
16.36
11.62
3.37
3.11
OPM
24.48
17
57.95
21.89
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.54
-0.62
Interest expense
-0.66
-2.22
-1.53
-1.65
Other income
1.62
0.68
0.16
0.07
Profit before tax
16.99
9.74
1.46
0.9
Taxes
-4.34
-2.84
-0.24
-0.57
Tax rate
-25.57
-29.22
-17.03
-62.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.64
6.89
1.21
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.64
6.89
1.21
0.33
yoy growth (%)
83.46
467.9
258.29
-84.38
NPM
18.91
10.08
20.84
2.37
No Record Found
