Gautam Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.06
9.9
9.53
8.53
Net Worth
13.14
12.98
12.61
11.61
Minority Interest
Debt
9.87
14.38
18.35
22.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.01
27.36
30.96
34.18
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.22
0.26
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.01
Networking Capital
21.7
22.57
25.3
29.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
17.41
19.93
26.25
48.32
Debtor Days
25.37
71.21
Other Current Assets
6.05
7
7.09
9.66
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-3.21
-4.97
-25.17
Creditor Days
4.8
37.09
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-1.15
-3.07
-2.86
Cash
1.08
4.55
5.36
3.91
Total Assets
23
27.38
30.96
34.18
No Record Found
