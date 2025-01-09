iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

164.25
(0.00%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.06

9.9

9.53

8.53

Net Worth

13.14

12.98

12.61

11.61

Minority Interest

Debt

9.87

14.38

18.35

22.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.01

27.36

30.96

34.18

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.22

0.26

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.01

Networking Capital

21.7

22.57

25.3

29.95

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

17.41

19.93

26.25

48.32

Debtor Days

25.37

71.21

Other Current Assets

6.05

7

7.09

9.66

Sundry Creditors

-1.1

-3.21

-4.97

-25.17

Creditor Days

4.8

37.09

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-1.15

-3.07

-2.86

Cash

1.08

4.55

5.36

3.91

Total Assets

23

27.38

30.96

34.18

