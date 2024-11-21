iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

164.25
(-2.00%)
Nov 21, 2024

Gautam Exim FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.36

0.86

0.89

2.32

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.2

-0.22

-0.74

Working capital

-3.21

-7.43

0.49

4.35

Other operating items

Operating

-2.26

-6.85

1.08

5.85

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0

0.02

Free cash flow

-2.25

-6.85

1.09

5.87

Equity raised

17.05

15.74

15.07

12.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.5

0.82

8.14

13.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0.31

0.31

Net in cash

22.3

9.71

24.62

31.91

