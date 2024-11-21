Gautam Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.36
0.86
0.89
2.32
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.2
-0.22
-0.74
Working capital
-3.21
-7.43
0.49
4.35
Other operating items
Operating
-2.26
-6.85
1.08
5.85
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
-2.25
-6.85
1.09
5.87
Equity raised
17.05
15.74
15.07
12.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.5
0.82
8.14
13.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0.31
0.31
Net in cash
22.3
9.71
24.62
31.91
