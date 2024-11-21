Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
377.64
247.65
350.79
503.22
yoy growth (%)
52.48
-29.4
-30.29
33.71
Raw materials
-374.96
-245.44
-346.18
-496.37
As % of sales
99.29
99.1
98.68
98.63
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.7
-1.07
-0.75
As % of sales
0.17
0.28
0.3
0.14
Other costs
-0.54
-0.57
-2.18
-2.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.14
0.23
0.62
0.52
Operating profit
1.45
0.92
1.35
3.46
OPM
0.38
0.37
0.38
0.68
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
Interest expense
-1.91
-2.79
-2.68
-3.78
Other income
1.88
2.81
2.3
2.71
Profit before tax
1.36
0.86
0.89
2.32
Taxes
-0.36
-0.2
-0.22
-0.74
Tax rate
-26.79
-23.93
-24.69
-32.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1
0.65
0.67
1.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1
0.65
0.67
1.57
yoy growth (%)
51.92
-1.84
-57.45
32.23
NPM
0.26
0.26
0.19
0.31
