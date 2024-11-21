iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Exim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

164.25
(-2.00%)
Nov 21, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

377.64

247.65

350.79

503.22

yoy growth (%)

52.48

-29.4

-30.29

33.71

Raw materials

-374.96

-245.44

-346.18

-496.37

As % of sales

99.29

99.1

98.68

98.63

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.7

-1.07

-0.75

As % of sales

0.17

0.28

0.3

0.14

Other costs

-0.54

-0.57

-2.18

-2.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.14

0.23

0.62

0.52

Operating profit

1.45

0.92

1.35

3.46

OPM

0.38

0.37

0.38

0.68

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

Interest expense

-1.91

-2.79

-2.68

-3.78

Other income

1.88

2.81

2.3

2.71

Profit before tax

1.36

0.86

0.89

2.32

Taxes

-0.36

-0.2

-0.22

-0.74

Tax rate

-26.79

-23.93

-24.69

-32.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1

0.65

0.67

1.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1

0.65

0.67

1.57

yoy growth (%)

51.92

-1.84

-57.45

32.23

NPM

0.26

0.26

0.19

0.31

