SectorTrading
Open₹164.25
Prev. Close₹167.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.39
Day's High₹164.25
Day's Low₹164.25
52 Week's High₹181.7
52 Week's Low₹53.6
Book Value₹42.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.61
P/E342.19
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.06
9.9
9.53
8.53
Net Worth
13.14
12.98
12.61
11.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
377.64
247.65
350.79
503.22
yoy growth (%)
52.48
-29.4
-30.29
33.71
Raw materials
-374.96
-245.44
-346.18
-496.37
As % of sales
99.29
99.1
98.68
98.63
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.7
-1.07
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.36
0.86
0.89
2.32
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.36
-0.2
-0.22
-0.74
Working capital
-3.21
-7.43
0.49
4.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.48
-29.4
-30.29
33.71
Op profit growth
56.76
-31.25
-61.01
16.31
EBIT growth
-10.3
2.28
-41.46
43.71
Net profit growth
51.92
-1.84
-57.45
32.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,344.9
|102.22
|2,79,271.34
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
830.95
|56.32
|26,528.58
|72.16
|0.86
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
774.8
|239.09
|17,480.84
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
205.75
|14.93
|16,245.27
|618.08
|2.98
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.38
|87.11
|11,368.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Balasubramanian Raman
Whole-time Director
Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian
Whole-time Director
Manishkumar B Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umakant Bijapur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shivkumar Janakiram Giddu
Reports by Gautam Exim Ltd
Summary
Gautam Exim Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Gautam Exim Private Limited on August 05, 2005. The status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Gautam Exim Limited on April 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and speciality chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. Import of these goods is majorly done from USA, UK Europe, Middle East and Australia. In July, 2017 the Company came up with an IPO and allotted 8,31,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.32 Crore. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc. to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. The Company took over the trading business of Gautam Enterprise, sole proprietorship of the Promoter Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian in 2009. The Company is acting as collection agents in India for overseas suppliers for their exports into India. The Companys Import Administration System (IAS) supports efficient shipment tracking, document preparation, negotiation, retirement features etc. Apart from this, several paper mills, chemical manufacturing units, steel mills in SME sector in India are direct beneficia
Read More
The Gautam Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gautam Exim Ltd is ₹50.61 Cr. as of 21 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gautam Exim Ltd is 342.19 and 3.85 as of 21 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gautam Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gautam Exim Ltd is ₹53.6 and ₹181.7 as of 21 Nov ‘24
Gautam Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.56%, 3 Years at 77.84%, 1 Year at 123.77%, 6 Month at 150.92%, 3 Month at 177.50% and 1 Month at -9.60%.
