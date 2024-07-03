iifl-logo-icon 1
Gautam Exim Ltd Share Price

164.25
(-2.00%)
Nov 21, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.25
  • Day's High164.25
  • 52 Wk High181.7
  • Prev. Close167.6
  • Day's Low164.25
  • 52 Wk Low 53.6
  • Turnover (lac)7.39
  • P/E342.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.66
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gautam Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

164.25

Prev. Close

167.6

Turnover(Lac.)

7.39

Day's High

164.25

Day's Low

164.25

52 Week's High

181.7

52 Week's Low

53.6

Book Value

42.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.61

P/E

342.19

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Gautam Exim Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

Gautam Exim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gautam Exim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.91%

Non-Promoter- 27.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gautam Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.06

9.9

9.53

8.53

Net Worth

13.14

12.98

12.61

11.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

377.64

247.65

350.79

503.22

yoy growth (%)

52.48

-29.4

-30.29

33.71

Raw materials

-374.96

-245.44

-346.18

-496.37

As % of sales

99.29

99.1

98.68

98.63

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.7

-1.07

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.36

0.86

0.89

2.32

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.36

-0.2

-0.22

-0.74

Working capital

-3.21

-7.43

0.49

4.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.48

-29.4

-30.29

33.71

Op profit growth

56.76

-31.25

-61.01

16.31

EBIT growth

-10.3

2.28

-41.46

43.71

Net profit growth

51.92

-1.84

-57.45

32.23

No Record Found

Gautam Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,344.9

102.222,79,271.34627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

830.95

56.3226,528.5872.160.86658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

774.8

239.0917,480.8423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

205.75

14.9316,245.27618.082.9812,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.38

87.1111,368.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gautam Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Balasubramanian Raman

Whole-time Director

Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian

Whole-time Director

Manishkumar B Ray

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umakant Bijapur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shivkumar Janakiram Giddu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gautam Exim Ltd

Summary

Gautam Exim Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Gautam Exim Private Limited on August 05, 2005. The status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Gautam Exim Limited on April 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and speciality chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. Import of these goods is majorly done from USA, UK Europe, Middle East and Australia. In July, 2017 the Company came up with an IPO and allotted 8,31,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.32 Crore. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc. to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. The Company took over the trading business of Gautam Enterprise, sole proprietorship of the Promoter Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian in 2009. The Company is acting as collection agents in India for overseas suppliers for their exports into India. The Companys Import Administration System (IAS) supports efficient shipment tracking, document preparation, negotiation, retirement features etc. Apart from this, several paper mills, chemical manufacturing units, steel mills in SME sector in India are direct beneficia
Company FAQs

What is the Gautam Exim Ltd share price today?

The Gautam Exim Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gautam Exim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gautam Exim Ltd is ₹50.61 Cr. as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gautam Exim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gautam Exim Ltd is 342.19 and 3.85 as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gautam Exim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gautam Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gautam Exim Ltd is ₹53.6 and ₹181.7 as of 21 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gautam Exim Ltd?

Gautam Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.56%, 3 Years at 77.84%, 1 Year at 123.77%, 6 Month at 150.92%, 3 Month at 177.50% and 1 Month at -9.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gautam Exim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gautam Exim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.92 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.08 %

