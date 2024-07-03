Gautam Exim Ltd Summary

Gautam Exim Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Gautam Exim Private Limited on August 05, 2005. The status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Gautam Exim Limited on April 25, 2017. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and speciality chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. Import of these goods is majorly done from USA, UK Europe, Middle East and Australia. In July, 2017 the Company came up with an IPO and allotted 8,31,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.32 Crore. The Company is engaged in importing of waste paper, pulp and chemicals, provides import trading, import aggregation and import facilitation services of industrial raw material, stores, spares etc. to paper mills, chemical units and other manufacturing units. The Company took over the trading business of Gautam Enterprise, sole proprietorship of the Promoter Nagalaxmi Balasubramanian in 2009. The Company is acting as collection agents in India for overseas suppliers for their exports into India. The Companys Import Administration System (IAS) supports efficient shipment tracking, document preparation, negotiation, retirement features etc. Apart from this, several paper mills, chemical manufacturing units, steel mills in SME sector in India are direct beneficiaries of the services provided by the Company. The Company also undertakes professional study for structuring the financing model suitable for clients.