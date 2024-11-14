|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Gautam Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results / Accounts of the Company for the Half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To approve the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor for the Half year ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you the Board of Directors of Gautam Exim Limited (the Company) has at its meeting held today though video conferencing VC/ other Audio Visual Means OAVM commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m.; 1. Consider and approved the standalone unaudited financial results / Accounts of the Company for the Half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report. Kindly acknowledge this and update in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Gautam Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 21st August 2024 at 12.00 noon at Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following; 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report alongwith annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To Re-appointment of M/s. Vishal Dewang & Associates PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To appoint Mr. Vishal Dewang and Associates Company secretaries as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 19th AGM of the company. 4. To approve the draft notice of 19th AGM and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM; 5. To consider and fix Record date and/or Book closure date for the purpose of 19th AGM; 6. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair Board of Directors of GAUTAM EXIM LIMITED (the Company) has at its meeting held today at the Registered office of the Company to transact and approve the items mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Gautam Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of GAUTAM EXIM LIMTED is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at PLOT NO. 29 PAVITRA 2ND FLOOR OPP. SARGAM SOCIETY CHARWADA ROAD G.I.D.C. VAPI VALSAD - 396195 GUJARAT INDIA inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results / Accounts of the Company for the Half and for the year ended on March 31 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report thereon. We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 3.00 p.m. has approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to the regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results with Auditors Report of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 which has been approved and taken on record at the Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
