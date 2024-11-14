Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Gautam Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results / Accounts of the Company for the Half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To approve the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor for the Half year ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you the Board of Directors of Gautam Exim Limited (the Company) has at its meeting held today though video conferencing VC/ other Audio Visual Means OAVM commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m.; 1. Consider and approved the standalone unaudited financial results / Accounts of the Company for the Half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report. Kindly acknowledge this and update in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Gautam Exim Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 21st August 2024 at 12.00 noon at Registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following; 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report alongwith annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To Re-appointment of M/s. Vishal Dewang & Associates PCS as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To appoint Mr. Vishal Dewang and Associates Company secretaries as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 19th AGM of the company. 4. To approve the draft notice of 19th AGM and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM; 5. To consider and fix Record date and/or Book closure date for the purpose of 19th AGM; 6. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair Board of Directors of GAUTAM EXIM LIMITED (the Company) has at its meeting held today at the Registered office of the Company to transact and approve the items mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

