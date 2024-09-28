Board of Directors of GAUTAM EXIM LIMITED (the Company) has at its meeting held today at the Registered office of the Company to transact and approve the items mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to enclosure herewith the details of Voting Result of the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024. We are also enclosing the Scrutinizers Report dated 28/09/2024 on the physical ballot voting process and remote e-voting process carried out by the Company at the Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the same on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)