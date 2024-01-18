|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Rupees Two only) per share on the equity share capital of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to necessary approval by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting along with dividend payment date and the record date will be intimated to the stock exchanges separately.
