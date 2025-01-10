Gennex Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.46
18.02
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.3
61
31.35
27.24
Net Worth
170.76
79.02
44
39.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.85
0.98
10.12
7.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.51
0.58
Total Liabilities
171.61
80
54.63
47.83
Fixed Assets
17.21
15.18
13.7
14.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.26
8.26
7.01
7.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.14
0.51
0.43
Networking Capital
84.94
41.96
25.11
25.2
Inventories
16.07
14.97
7.74
5.02
Inventory Days
30.71
Sundry Debtors
13.57
8.82
11.31
8.95
Debtor Days
54.76
Other Current Assets
89.03
34.39
20.14
22.91
Sundry Creditors
-14.64
-6.63
-7.75
-5.94
Creditor Days
36.34
Other Current Liabilities
-19.09
-9.59
-6.33
-5.74
Cash
60.96
14.45
8.31
1.07
Total Assets
171.6
79.99
54.64
47.84
