SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹19
Prev. Close₹18.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.05
Day's High₹19
Day's Low₹18.51
52 Week's High₹29
52 Week's Low₹13.25
Book Value₹7.62
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)421.92
P/E28.78
EPS0.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.46
18.02
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.3
61
31.35
27.24
Net Worth
170.76
79.02
44
39.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
59.64
55.61
55.8
43.77
yoy growth (%)
7.24
-0.33
27.46
4.46
Raw materials
-35.71
-33.62
-32.69
-26.73
As % of sales
59.88
60.44
58.59
61.06
Employee costs
-7.2
-6.81
-6.12
-5.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.43
2.43
3.02
1.44
Depreciation
-0.88
-1
-0.98
-0.92
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.69
-0.8
-0.61
Working capital
6.89
2.82
4.16
-0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.24
-0.33
27.46
4.46
Op profit growth
101.2
-19.28
83.47
-51.56
EBIT growth
93.42
-16.42
75.72
-42.87
Net profit growth
117.53
-16.4
165.71
-69.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
86.71
65.6
61.21
59.65
55.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.71
65.6
61.21
59.65
55.62
Other Operating Income
4.91
3.95
1.38
0.52
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
1.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Y Ravinder Reddy
Chairman & Managing Director
Arihant Baid
Whole-time Director
T M GopalaKrishnan
Independent Director
Sadhana Bhansali
Independent Director
A S Nageswar Rao
Independent Director
A Ranga Rao Pantulu
Additional Director
Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman
Reports by Gennex Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Gennex Laboratories Limited (formerly Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited) was incorporated on June 25, 1985. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited to Gennex Laboratories Limited in 2007.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Active pharmaceutical ingredients and Intermediates. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediates. Gennex is among the leading Vertically Integrated pharmaceutical companies in India and has a robust product portfolio spread over major product segments encompassing Expectorants, Muscle Relaxants, Analgesic and Anti Fungal. The company thrives on the strength of its exports to various countries viz. Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Others. The Companys factory is situated at Andhra Pradesh, India. The company has a professionally managed team at every stage of its operations.During the year 2005-2006, the company implemented GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices). In 2006-07, it installed Separate Air Handling System in final drug isolation area and also in drying and packing area. Also, it implemented the CGMP in manufacturing area as per ICH & WHO Guidelines. In 2007-2008, it diversified into the business of Biotech product. The Company acquired 51% shareholding in Deccan Remedies Limited and thus became the subsidiary of the Company in 2023.
The Gennex Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is ₹421.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is 28.78 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gennex Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gennex Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.05%, 3 Years at 19.12%, 1 Year at 6.79%, 6 Month at 22.21%, 3 Month at -9.57% and 1 Month at -1.99%.
