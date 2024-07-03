iifl-logo-icon 1
Gennex Laboratories Ltd Share Price

18.55
(-0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19
  • Day's High19
  • 52 Wk High29
  • Prev. Close18.71
  • Day's Low18.51
  • 52 Wk Low 13.25
  • Turnover (lac)18.05
  • P/E28.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.62
  • EPS0.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)421.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gennex Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

19

Prev. Close

18.71

Turnover(Lac.)

18.05

Day's High

19

Day's Low

18.51

52 Week's High

29

52 Week's Low

13.25

Book Value

7.62

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

421.92

P/E

28.78

EPS

0.65

Divi. Yield

0

Gennex Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gennex Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gennex Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gennex Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.46

18.02

12.65

12.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.3

61

31.35

27.24

Net Worth

170.76

79.02

44

39.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

59.64

55.61

55.8

43.77

yoy growth (%)

7.24

-0.33

27.46

4.46

Raw materials

-35.71

-33.62

-32.69

-26.73

As % of sales

59.88

60.44

58.59

61.06

Employee costs

-7.2

-6.81

-6.12

-5.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.43

2.43

3.02

1.44

Depreciation

-0.88

-1

-0.98

-0.92

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.69

-0.8

-0.61

Working capital

6.89

2.82

4.16

-0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.24

-0.33

27.46

4.46

Op profit growth

101.2

-19.28

83.47

-51.56

EBIT growth

93.42

-16.42

75.72

-42.87

Net profit growth

117.53

-16.4

165.71

-69.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

86.71

65.6

61.21

59.65

55.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.71

65.6

61.21

59.65

55.62

Other Operating Income

4.91

3.95

1.38

0.52

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

1.06

View Annually Results

Gennex Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Y Ravinder Reddy

Chairman & Managing Director

Arihant Baid

Whole-time Director

T M GopalaKrishnan

Independent Director

Sadhana Bhansali

Independent Director

A S Nageswar Rao

Independent Director

A Ranga Rao Pantulu

Additional Director

Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Gennex Laboratories Limited (formerly Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited) was incorporated on June 25, 1985. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited to Gennex Laboratories Limited in 2007.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Active pharmaceutical ingredients and Intermediates. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediates. Gennex is among the leading Vertically Integrated pharmaceutical companies in India and has a robust product portfolio spread over major product segments encompassing Expectorants, Muscle Relaxants, Analgesic and Anti Fungal. The company thrives on the strength of its exports to various countries viz. Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Others. The Companys factory is situated at Andhra Pradesh, India. The company has a professionally managed team at every stage of its operations.During the year 2005-2006, the company implemented GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices). In 2006-07, it installed Separate Air Handling System in final drug isolation area and also in drying and packing area. Also, it implemented the CGMP in manufacturing area as per ICH & WHO Guidelines. In 2007-2008, it diversified into the business of Biotech product. The Company acquired 51% shareholding in Deccan Remedies Limited and thus became the subsidiary of the Company in 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Gennex Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Gennex Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is ₹421.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gennex Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is 28.78 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gennex Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gennex Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gennex Laboratories Ltd?

Gennex Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.05%, 3 Years at 19.12%, 1 Year at 6.79%, 6 Month at 22.21%, 3 Month at -9.57% and 1 Month at -1.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gennex Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gennex Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.58 %

