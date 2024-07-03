Gennex Laboratories Ltd Summary

Gennex Laboratories Limited (formerly Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited) was incorporated on June 25, 1985. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Prudential Pharmaceuticals Limited to Gennex Laboratories Limited in 2007.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of Active pharmaceutical ingredients and Intermediates. It is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediates. Gennex is among the leading Vertically Integrated pharmaceutical companies in India and has a robust product portfolio spread over major product segments encompassing Expectorants, Muscle Relaxants, Analgesic and Anti Fungal. The company thrives on the strength of its exports to various countries viz. Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Others. The Companys factory is situated at Andhra Pradesh, India. The company has a professionally managed team at every stage of its operations.During the year 2005-2006, the company implemented GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices). In 2006-07, it installed Separate Air Handling System in final drug isolation area and also in drying and packing area. Also, it implemented the CGMP in manufacturing area as per ICH & WHO Guidelines. In 2007-2008, it diversified into the business of Biotech product. The Company acquired 51% shareholding in Deccan Remedies Limited and thus became the subsidiary of the Company in 2023.