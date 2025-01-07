Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
59.64
55.61
55.8
43.77
yoy growth (%)
7.24
-0.33
27.46
4.46
Raw materials
-35.71
-33.62
-32.69
-26.73
As % of sales
59.88
60.44
58.59
61.06
Employee costs
-7.2
-6.81
-6.12
-5.54
As % of sales
12.08
12.24
10.97
12.66
Other costs
-10.18
-11.93
-12.95
-9.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.07
21.46
23.22
21.26
Operating profit
6.53
3.24
4.02
2.19
OPM
10.95
5.83
7.2
5
Depreciation
-0.88
-1
-0.98
-0.92
Interest expense
-0.74
-0.75
-0.79
-0.73
Other income
0.52
0.95
0.78
0.9
Profit before tax
5.43
2.43
3.02
1.44
Taxes
-1.02
-0.69
-0.8
-0.61
Tax rate
-18.84
-28.37
-26.63
-42.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.4
1.74
2.22
0.82
Exceptional items
-0.37
0.1
0
0.01
Net profit
4.03
1.85
2.22
0.83
yoy growth (%)
117.53
-16.4
165.71
-69.09
NPM
6.76
3.33
3.97
1.9
