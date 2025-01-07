iifl-logo-icon 1
Gennex Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.54
(-1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

59.64

55.61

55.8

43.77

yoy growth (%)

7.24

-0.33

27.46

4.46

Raw materials

-35.71

-33.62

-32.69

-26.73

As % of sales

59.88

60.44

58.59

61.06

Employee costs

-7.2

-6.81

-6.12

-5.54

As % of sales

12.08

12.24

10.97

12.66

Other costs

-10.18

-11.93

-12.95

-9.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.07

21.46

23.22

21.26

Operating profit

6.53

3.24

4.02

2.19

OPM

10.95

5.83

7.2

5

Depreciation

-0.88

-1

-0.98

-0.92

Interest expense

-0.74

-0.75

-0.79

-0.73

Other income

0.52

0.95

0.78

0.9

Profit before tax

5.43

2.43

3.02

1.44

Taxes

-1.02

-0.69

-0.8

-0.61

Tax rate

-18.84

-28.37

-26.63

-42.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.4

1.74

2.22

0.82

Exceptional items

-0.37

0.1

0

0.01

Net profit

4.03

1.85

2.22

0.83

yoy growth (%)

117.53

-16.4

165.71

-69.09

NPM

6.76

3.33

3.97

1.9

