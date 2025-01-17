Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.24
27.04
4.46
Op profit growth
101.2
48.08
-51.56
EBIT growth
93.42
46.86
-42.87
Net profit growth
117.53
122.11
-69.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.95
5.83
5
10.8
EBIT margin
10.35
5.74
4.96
9.08
Net profit margin
6.76
3.33
1.9
6.45
RoCE
13.87
8.35
6.12
RoNW
2.67
1.37
0.66
RoA
2.26
1.21
0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.32
0.15
0.07
0.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.24
0.06
0
0.14
Book value per share
3.13
2.81
2.51
2.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.65
11.8
50.71
21.8
P/CEPS
14.94
26.3
-521.71
31.06
P/B
1.18
0.62
1.41
1.87
EV/EBIDTA
7.89
6.57
15.66
13.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-18.84
-28.37
-42.78
-12.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.59
54.92
86.54
Inventory days
38.12
32.09
21.8
Creditor days
-48.99
-72.06
-96.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.3
-4.23
-2.97
-5.39
Net debt / equity
0.15
0.11
0.04
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.96
1.25
0.66
0.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.88
-60.44
-61.06
-57.09
Employee costs
-12.08
-12.24
-12.66
-11.83
Other costs
-17.07
-21.46
-21.26
-20.27
