Gennex Laboratories Ltd Key Ratios

15.91
(0.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.24

27.04

4.46

Op profit growth

101.2

48.08

-51.56

EBIT growth

93.42

46.86

-42.87

Net profit growth

117.53

122.11

-69.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.95

5.83

5

10.8

EBIT margin

10.35

5.74

4.96

9.08

Net profit margin

6.76

3.33

1.9

6.45

RoCE

13.87

8.35

6.12

RoNW

2.67

1.37

0.66

RoA

2.26

1.21

0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.32

0.15

0.07

0.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.24

0.06

0

0.14

Book value per share

3.13

2.81

2.51

2.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.65

11.8

50.71

21.8

P/CEPS

14.94

26.3

-521.71

31.06

P/B

1.18

0.62

1.41

1.87

EV/EBIDTA

7.89

6.57

15.66

13.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.84

-28.37

-42.78

-12.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.59

54.92

86.54

Inventory days

38.12

32.09

21.8

Creditor days

-48.99

-72.06

-96.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.3

-4.23

-2.97

-5.39

Net debt / equity

0.15

0.11

0.04

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.96

1.25

0.66

0.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.88

-60.44

-61.06

-57.09

Employee costs

-12.08

-12.24

-12.66

-11.83

Other costs

-17.07

-21.46

-21.26

-20.27

