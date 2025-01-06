Gennex Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.43
2.43
3.02
1.44
Depreciation
-0.88
-1
-0.98
-0.92
Tax paid
-1.02
-0.69
-0.8
-0.61
Working capital
6.89
2.82
4.16
-0.74
Other operating items
Operating
10.41
3.56
5.39
-0.83
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.29
1.04
0.94
Free cash flow
10.49
3.85
6.43
0.1
Equity raised
46.4
42.69
38.25
36.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.38
0.44
2.07
-1.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
59.28
46.98
46.76
35.31
