Gennex Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.78
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Gennex Lab. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.43

2.43

3.02

1.44

Depreciation

-0.88

-1

-0.98

-0.92

Tax paid

-1.02

-0.69

-0.8

-0.61

Working capital

6.89

2.82

4.16

-0.74

Other operating items

Operating

10.41

3.56

5.39

-0.83

Capital expenditure

0.07

0.29

1.04

0.94

Free cash flow

10.49

3.85

6.43

0.1

Equity raised

46.4

42.69

38.25

36.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.38

0.44

2.07

-1.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

59.28

46.98

46.76

35.31

