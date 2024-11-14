Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024; 2. Consider the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditor on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30 2024; 3. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee of the Company; 4. Reconstitution of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company; 5. Reconstitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company; 6. Other Business items. In just Concluded Meeting of Board of Directors the Board approved and considered the following items: 1. Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Limited Review Reports from the Statutory Auditors 3. Reconstitution of Board Committees 4. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 5. Other Items We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 11.00 PM. The intimation is also uploaded at Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To decide regarding the conduct of 39th AGM for the year ended March 31 2024; 2. To Consider and Appoint Scrutinizer of the 39th Annual General Meeting in case of Finalisation of the Date of AGM; 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board Approved and considered the following items: 1. Draft Directors/ Board Report for the Financial Year March 31, 2024; 2. The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12:30 P.M.; 3. Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata; 4. Appointment of Ms. Ekta Goswami, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata as Scrutinizer for the AGM; 5. Book Closure Date in connection with 39th AGM between September 23, 2024 to September 30, 2024; 6. Appointment of Mr. Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman, as Additional Director (Non-Executive - Non Independent) of the Company. 7. Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above captioned subject matter we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 04:00 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company inter-alia consider the following matters among other items of agenda: 1. Consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Consider the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditor on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30 2024; 3. Other Business items. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the closure of trading window will end after 48 hours after the results are made public. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com. We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board Approved and considered the following items: 1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (annexed herewith); 2. Limited review reports from the Statutory Auditor on Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (annexed here with); 3. Change in address of Corporate office of the Company from 3rd floor to 4th floor of the same premises i.e. New Address: Akash Ganga, 04th Floor, Plot#144, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad - 500 073, Telangana State, India. 4. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Laxmipat Baid, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 5. Other Business items. We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024; 2. Independent Reports of the Statutory Auditor on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024; 3. Other Business items. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the closure of trading window will end after 48 hours after the results are made public. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com. We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board approved and considered the following items: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended and Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report on audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, issued on dated May 30, 2024 along with the Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification (Standalone and Consolidated) are attached herewith - Annexure I; We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 4:00 pm and concluded at 7:30 pm. This intimation is also uploaded on the Company website www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

GENNEX LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 2. Consider the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditor on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023; 3. Other Business items. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the closure of trading window will end after 48 hours after the results are made public. This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com. We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. With reference to above mentioned subject matter, this is to inform you that Mr. Tiruvarur Muralidharan Gopalakrishnan, Whole time Director has tendered his resignation from the Board as Director of the Company due to personal reasons of age and health. However, he will continue with the Company looking after Operations and R&D activities including new product development. The resignation letter shall be placed before the Board of the Directors in the upcoming Board meeting to be held on February 14, 2024 for its consideration and formal acceptance in accordance with the aforementioned regulation. The intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board Approved and considered the following items: 1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (annexed herewith); 2. Limited review reports from the Statutory Auditor on Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (annexed here with); 3. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Tiruvarur Muralidharan Gopalakrishnan, Whole time Director of the Company; 4. Appointment of Dr. S.CH. DHARMA RAO, as Additional Director (Non-Executive - Non Independent Director) of the Company. We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM. This intimation is also uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. In just concluded meeting of Board of Directors, the Board approved and considered the following items: 1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statement for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 2.Limited Review Reports from the Statutory Auditors on unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statement for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 3. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Tiruvarur Muralidharan Gopalakrishnan, Whole time Director of the Company 4. Appointment of Dr, S.CH. Dharma Rao, as Additional Director (Non-Executive - Non-Independent Director) of the Company. We hereby submit that the Board Meeting had commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 5.00 PM. This intimation is also uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 27 Jan 2024