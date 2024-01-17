Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 23 2024 to September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday September 30 2024 for the financial year 2023-24. The intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.