Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 23, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, for the financial year 2023-24. The intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide hereunder the proceedings of 39th AGM of the Company held on Monday September 30, 2024 through video conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual means (OAVM). The meeting was held in compliance with various circulars issued by MCA and SEBI and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder. The meeting commenced at 12.30 Hrs and concluded at 13.05 Hrs. All the requisite Statutory Registers and other requisite documents were available electronically during the AGM for inspection by the members. This intimation is also uploaded in the Company website: www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) In compliance to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith voting results of the 39th AGM of the Company held on September 30, 2024 at 12.30 Hrs through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. It is inform to that all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 39th eAGM were duly approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The voting results along with the Scrutinizers report is also being enclosed to this letter and uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.gennexlab.com We request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)