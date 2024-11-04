No Record Found
Gensol’s role will cover the complete project lifecycle, including land acquisition, design, engineering, procurement, logistics, and construction.Read More
Gensol Engineering stocks has witnessed a 9.52% dip in the last one year, and 7.5% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
The companies were chosen as the top bidders in a competitive tender on both technical and commercial grounds.Read More
The project is estimated to be worth ₹164 Crore and is slated for completion within 18 months, aligning with the goals of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.Read More
The project includes engineering, design, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning of a solar plant with a fixed tilt module mounting structure and the remaining balance of the system.Read More
Gensol Engineering reported an almost threefold increase in total net profit to ₹20 Crore during the March 2024 quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
