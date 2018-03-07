Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Net Worth
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.07
5.13
5.07
5.07
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.02
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.82
5.09
5.08
5.02
Inventories
0.29
0.48
0.48
0.48
Inventory Days
194.51
Sundry Debtors
1.52
1.39
1.53
1.59
Debtor Days
644.32
Other Current Assets
3.01
3.24
3.11
3
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Creditor Days
20.26
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
5.08
5.13
5.09
5.08
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.