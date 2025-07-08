iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Share Price Live

7.05
(4.14%)
Mar 7, 2018|12:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.44
  • Day's High7.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.77
  • Day's Low6.44
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)7.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.28
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.44

Prev. Close

6.77

Turnover(Lac.)

7.72

Day's High

7.05

Day's Low

6.44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.49

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.66%

Non-Promoter- 48.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.13

Net Worth

5.07

5.07

5.07

5.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.9

6.87

8.36

16.35

yoy growth (%)

-86.88

-17.82

-48.89

0.31

Raw materials

-0.91

-6.75

-8.12

-15.88

As % of sales

101.92

98.38

97.17

97.11

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.1

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

-0.04

0

0

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.61

-1.18

0.01

2.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.88

-17.82

-48.89

0.31

Op profit growth

89.55

-20,001.86

-99.53

-176.11

EBIT growth

87.83

-90.77

31.72

-15.19

Net profit growth

-38.52

-82.24

-53.1

25.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kapila Alok Jain

Additional Director

Bhavini Lankapati Jagsish

Managing Director & CFO

Alok Jain

Company Secretary

Ambica Pal Sharma

Additional Director

ASHWINI JIGNESH BARDOLIYA

Registered Office

Ground Floor 27 Aagam Cross Rd,

AC Market Vesu Abhava Road,

Gujarat - 395007

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: ghushine95e@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Pallavi Finstock Private Limited, under the companies Act 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated May 10, 1995, issued by ...
Read More

Reports by Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd share price today?

The Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd is ₹3.49 Cr. as of 07 Mar ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd is 0 and 0.69 as of 07 Mar ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 07 Mar ‘18

What is the CAGR of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd?

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -50.35%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -6.00% and 1 Month at 3.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.