Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹6.44
Prev. Close₹6.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.72
Day's High₹7.05
Day's Low₹6.44
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.49
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Net Worth
5.07
5.07
5.07
5.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.9
6.87
8.36
16.35
yoy growth (%)
-86.88
-17.82
-48.89
0.31
Raw materials
-0.91
-6.75
-8.12
-15.88
As % of sales
101.92
98.38
97.17
97.11
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.1
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.61
-1.18
0.01
2.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.88
-17.82
-48.89
0.31
Op profit growth
89.55
-20,001.86
-99.53
-176.11
EBIT growth
87.83
-90.77
31.72
-15.19
Net profit growth
-38.52
-82.24
-53.1
25.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kapila Alok Jain
Additional Director
Bhavini Lankapati Jagsish
Managing Director & CFO
Alok Jain
Company Secretary
Ambica Pal Sharma
Additional Director
ASHWINI JIGNESH BARDOLIYA
Ground Floor 27 Aagam Cross Rd,
AC Market Vesu Abhava Road,
Gujarat - 395007
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: ghushine95e@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Pallavi Finstock Private Limited, under the companies Act 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated May 10, 1995, issued by ...
Read More
Reports by Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.